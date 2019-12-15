WWE News: Former NWO member believes Seth Rollins is a weak heel

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Dec 2019, 22:48 IST SHARE

Keepin' it Rollins

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast hosted by Disco Inferno and Konnan, Disco stated that Seth Rollins' presentation of a chicken s**t heel is weak and so far, there has been no change in the way he's worked.

Who is Disco Inferno?

Disco Inferno, whose real name is Glenn Gilbertti, was a part of WCW for several years. He was a 2-time World Television Champion and also part of 2 major stables, including nWo Wolfpac and The Filthy Animals.

Disco has also appeared in Impact Wrestling where he wrestled the likes of Scarlett Bordeaux.

Why does Disco Inferno believe Seth Rollins is a weak heel?

Disco believes Rollins has made no change in his presentation. Though he has the ability, he has shown no sign of the persona required for the role.

"Look, he doesn't sell like a chicken s**t heel. If he knew how to sell like a chicken s**t heel, that would be a good gimmick. But I don't think there's any change about the way he works, even though the psychology you're seeing here is very obvious.

"You have two big guys who are the muscle and you're the p**ck. So, you got to take a lot of bumps, you got to sell out and everything so that these guys can come to your aid."

"He needs to learn his psychology with that character and that role he's doing right now."

Konnan and Disco are both of the opinion that Rollins would be "mega over" if he was presented that way.