WWE News: Former nWo member praises Angel Garza

Shubham Roy 14 Dec 2019, 10:52 IST

Konnan and Angel Garza

Former nWo member and WCW legend Konnan recently took to Twitter to praise newly crowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza. He wrote on his Twitter account in his native Spanish that he is glad to see someone of Garza's caliber triumphing and also pressed on the fact that the Latino community has two champs now along with Rey Mysterio being the United States Champion on WWE RAW.

Garza also responded in Spanish which when translated to English comes to this:

Following the advice of this industry master. When you think you know the answer we change the question boom

Siguiendo los consejos de este master de la industria 💪🤙😈😇



Cuando ustedes creen que saben la respuesta nosotros les cambiamos la pregunta 💥💥boom https://t.co/nYgt0kKQqH — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) December 14, 2019

Where is Konnan now?

Konnan is well-known for being a veteran of the professional wrestling industry. He made a few appearances for WWE early in his career but is mostly known for his tenure in WWE's once rival promotion WCW. There, he was a member of the Wolfpac version of the New World Order stable and formed The Filthy Animals alongside Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, Billy Kidman, and Disco Inferno.

However, people did not get to see him perform for WWE for a second time when WCW was purchased by them. He declined to move to WWE and instead wrestled and offered his managerial services for the remainder of his career on independent circuits. He had a memorable run in Impact Wrestling where he formed and managed the Latin American Xchange.

He is currently working in the creative team for Impact Wrestling and makes brief appearances for American promotion Major League Wrestling.