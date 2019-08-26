WWE News: Former Superstar comments on Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston using the GTS

Bryan vs Kofi at a live event

At a recent WWE live event in Lima, Peru, Daniel Bryan took on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in a singles match. In the midst of the bout, a 'CM Punk' chant broke out, which resulted in Bryan hitting Kofi with two GTS finishers. This was followed by Kingston hitting a GTS back on Bryan. Former WWE Superstar KENTA posted a tweet in response to the incident, as a reminder that he is the one who created the move.

KENTA's WWE run

In early 2014, KENTA had a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. Soon after, he made his debut at NXT TakeOver: Fatal Four-Way, being dubbed as Hideo Itami. He made his in-ring debut on the following TV taping of NXT, defeating Justin Gabriel in the process. KENTA has used the GTS for a long time now. Earlier this year, it was reported that KENTA had requested his release from WWE, following which he was granted the same. Several months later, KENTA made his NJPW debut at the Dominion 6.9 event, announcing that he will be a part of the G1 Climax tournament.

Bryan and Kofi use the GTS

Throughout his WWE career, former WWE Champion CM Punk has used the GTS as his signature finishing move. During WWE's recent live event in Lima, Peru, the crowd began chanting Punk's name as Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston squared off in the ring. Bryan acknowledged the chants by hitting two GTS moves on Kingston. The WWE Champion returned the favor by executing a GTS of his own on Bryan.

KENTA acknowledged the news on Twitter, and responded to it via a tweet. He indicated that he is the one who created the move years ago. Here's KENTA's response via his official Twitter handle:

Just letting you know



©️2004 KENTA https://t.co/NarqjGQ6nR — KENTA (@KENTAG2S) August 25, 2019

With how Punk has been actively talking about wrestling on Twitter lately, it won't be a surprise if he acknowledges this incident too.

