WWE News: Former United States Champion reacts to wrestling Matt Hardy on RAW

17 Dec 2019

Matt Hardy

A major highlight of this week's RAW was the six-man gauntlet match to determine the No.1 contender for the WWE United States Championship, featuring Matt Hardy, Ricochet, Akira Tozawa, Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, and the 24/7 Champion R-Truth. The last person to enter the contest, Andrade, would win the gauntlet when Carrillo was ruled out of the match.

WWE RAW

Former United States Champion Matt Hardy was not successful in winning the battle but he received one of the loudest pops of the night. The 45-year old WWE veteran put up a commendable performance on RAW, only to be eliminated by another former US Champion in Ricochet.

Watch me in this Gauntlet Match on #RAW. Even though I’ve been doing this for 28 years, I’m still badass & I offer a unique brand of entertainment that very few can. #BROKENBrilliance — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 17, 2019

After the match concluded, several fans took to Twitter to praise Hardy for his in-ring skills. Matt also responded to those comments by stating how he has been putting up such matches for the last 28 years.

The tweet from the former ECW Champion garnered the attention of Ricochet as well and he then shared his experience of stepping into the squared circle with Matt Hardy.

Was a honor being in there with you. Even got you to go back to your old spot monkey ways! Thank you.

Was a honor being in there with you. Even got you to go back to your old spot monkey ways! Thank you 🙏🏽 https://t.co/YRhR76fUlh — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) December 17, 2019

Since returning to WWE, Hardy hasn't picked up any win on the Red Brand. Nonetheless, he never fails to deliver a solid performance and hopefully, he gets the much-deserved win very soon.