WWE News - Former World Champion vows to keep on performing live despite Coronavirus pandemic

This legendary figure won't be put off performing by Coronavirus fears.

The star admits WWE's care over talent welfare is enough to keep him active.

The Big Show

Former WWE Champion The Big Show admits he has no hesitation about continuing his live performances during he Coronavirus pandemic.

The giant athlete made the admission after his recent appearance at WrestleMania 36.

With more than 1.7 million worldwide cases of the virus now detected and, tragically, more than 100,000 deaths, there's no doubt that the world is being gripped by a serious and dangerous threat.

With strict measures in place, however, WWE has continued to provide entertainment through their programming, with recent episodes of their weekly RAW, SmackDown and NXT shows airing from their Performance Center training facility. WWE even aired WrestleMania from the closed-set venue last weekend.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ, Big Show admitted that the care the company is taking to ensure the safety of their performers was enough to ensure he wasn't persuaded to stay away from performing live. Insisting he'll continue to do so, he said, "Absolutely, 100%..." and that WWE providing a safe environment in which to provide entertainment was a "win-win" for everyone.

The Big Show appeared after WrestleMania when he made an immediate challenge to new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, just minutes after his title win over Brock Lesnar. WWE aired the dark match as exclusive footage during their broadcast of RAW last Monday.