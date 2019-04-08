×
WWE News: Former WWE Champion to commentate Kurt Angle's final match

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.29K   //    08 Apr 2019, 03:08 IST

Kurt Angle's final match in the WWE will be against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35
What's the story?

Kurt Angle will have his final match in the WWE at WrestleMania 35, when he faces off against Baron Corbin.

On the WrestleMania 35 kick-off show, former WWE Champion JBL announced that he will be announcing the WWE Hall of Famer's final match in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Angle announced a few weeks ago that this year's WrestleMania would be his final match in the WWE.

He then revealed that Baron Corbin would be his final opponent in WWE, much to the displeasure of the WWE fans.

Also Read: WrestleMania 35: Last-minute rumors

Many fans were hoping that Angle's final WWE opponent at WrestleMania 35 would be John Cena, but that hasn't happened so far.

The heart of the matter

The pre-show kicked off with Jonathan Coachman, Paige, JBL, and Sam Roberts hyping up the matches of the night. JBL said that he's looking forward to Angle's final match, calling the WWE Hall of Famer one of the best there has ever been in the WWE.

Also Read: WWE News: Kurt Angle to appear at non-WWE event following WrestleMania 35

JBL then announced that he will be announcing Angle's final match in the WWE. JBL left his position as SmackDown commentator back in 2017.

WWE had announced earlier today that another WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler will be announcing the match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles, while Paige will announce the Women's Tag Team title match.

What's next?

Angle will wrestle his last and final WrestleMania and WWE match tonight when he takes on the man who took his RAW GM position, Baron Corbin.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest WrestleMania 35 news.

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda


