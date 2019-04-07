WrestleMania 35: Last-minute rumors

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.65K // 07 Apr 2019, 20:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker and John Cena

We are just hours away from the biggest WWE show of 2019 - WrestleMania 35! The WrestleMania card is a solid one, with several exciting matches, including the match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's title featuring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey, which will also headline the show.

Also Read: WrestleMania 35: 5 Superstars who could return at WrestleMania 2019 & 5 who may not

Like always, WrestleMania is full of surprises, be it the return of a Superstar, match results, heel/face turns, as well as the introduction of a new Superstar.

What's going to happen at WrestleMania 35? Let's take a look at all the last-minute rumors doing the rounds ahead of WrestleMania 35.

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

#1 John Cena WrestleMania 35 status

There has been a lot of discussion and speculation regarding John Cena's WrestleMania 35 status. The fact is that John Cena is in New York as he was present at the WWE Hall of Fame on Saturday night. He also revealed in an interview just a few days ago that even if he's not in a match, he will be at WrestleMania.

Many expected Cena to be Kurt Angle's opponent in his final match in the WWE, but WWE chose Baron Corbin instead.

Recent reports indicated that Cena will confront someone and possibly have a match with that Superstar. Angle himself revealed in the build-up to WrestleMania that Cena will have a match at The Show of Shows, this year: “I love John and I know that he will have a WrestleMania match. I’m not sure if they’ve announced it yet, but I’m almost positive he’s gonna be there.

Cena wrestled The Undertaker in a squash match at WrestleMania 34, last year.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement