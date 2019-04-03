WrestleMania 35: 5 Superstars who could return at WrestleMania 2019 & 5 who may not

Which of these legends could return at WrestleMania 35 and who won't?

WrestleMania, the Show of Shows, and the biggest night for WWE will be held at the MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019. The packed card has quite a few matches that have the potential to be show-stealers, which includes the match for the four big titles in WWE - the Universal Championship, WWE Championship, as well as the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

There's enough star power on the card to make the WrestleMania 35 PPV the best in WWE's rich history. WrestleManias are usually about drama, action, athleticism, and surprises.

WWE usually keeps its cards close to its chest regarding the Superstars - past and present - who could make a return to the WWE at the marquee show.

Here, let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at WrestleMania 35 & 5 who may not:

#1 John Cena - Could Return

John Cena

WWE has been tight-lipped about the status of John Cena for WrestleMania 35. Cena, who had a short and uneventful match against The Undertaker last year at WrestleMania 34, was for a long time believed to be Kurt Angle's last opponent in the WWE.

But WWE pulled a huge swerve when Angle announced that Baron Corbin would be his final opponent in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 35.

The rumour around Cena's WrestleMania 35 status has been that Cena could come out to perhaps interrupt some other Superstar's segment, with many predicting that it could Elias's performance at the MetLife Stadium.

But we can't rule out a last minute switch in the Angle match. Cena could maybe attack Corbin and give fans the match that they have wanted for a long time - Kurt Angle vs. John Cena.

