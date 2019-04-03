5 legends who shouldn't wrestle after WrestleMania 35

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania is the biggest show for WWE in the year, as we get to see some of the biggest names in sports entertainment battle it out in the ring. WrestleMania is also the show where celebrated careers end, with the likes of Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels bowing out at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania 35 will see another WWE Hall of Famer wrestle one final time in the ring, as Kurt Angle calls time on a storied career when he will face off against Baron Corbin in his final match in the WWE.

Angle is seemingly past his peak in the WWE; but there may be a few other Superstars - legends - who should probably retire after WrestleMania as well.

Here are 5 legends who shouldn't wrestle after WrestleMania 35:

#5 The Undertaker

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon

Adding The Undertaker to this list is probably going to annoy, anger, and agitate a lot of pro wrestling fans. But the fact is that The Phenom should have retired a few years ago. He's no longer the wrestler he was, and at the age of 54, 'Taker is well past the sell by date of a modern pro wrestler.

The Deadman is also a part-timer and although the aura that his gimmick has gained over the years still exists, his last feuds have all been last-minute and haven't had good storytelling.

It's time The Undertaker walked into the sunset and enjoys the fruits of a great career. 'Taker should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year, and lay down the hat and overcoat for the last time, for good.

