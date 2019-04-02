×
4 Superstars outside WWE who could debut after WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    02 Apr 2019, 17:03 IST


Could Vince McMahon sign a big-money talent like Conor McGregor?
Could Vince McMahon sign a big-money talent like Conor McGregor?

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, and this year's WrestleMania, WrestleMania 35, will come to us from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Apart from being the most glamorous event in WWE's calendar, WrestleMania also signals the end of various stories as rivalries end and new ones commence.

Also Read: WrestleMania 35: 5 surprise Superstars we don't want to see at WrestleMania 35

WWE have often brought in new, fresh faces to the WWE after WrestleMania, on the first RAW and SmackDown of the marquee event, either from NXT or from other promotions.

Here, let's take a look at 4 Superstars outside WWE who could debut after WrestleMania 35:

#4 Rob Gronkowski

Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania 33
Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski at WrestleMania 33

It's a well-known fact that former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, is a long-time WWE fan, having even come to the aid of his friend and WWE Superstar, Mojo Rawley, at WrestleMania 33.

Gronkowski helped Rawley win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal after he attacked Jinder Mahal in the ring.

And following his retirement, there has been a lot of buzz about him making the switch over to the WWE. Stephanie McMahon congratulated him and even said that the "doors are always open" for him in the WWE.

Former Universal Champion spoke about the former NFL star in a recent interview, calling Gronkowski a "great athlete".

"It's hard to tell with him. He seems like a crazy enough guy. He seems like he's wild enough and has a great personality. He's clearly a great athlete," said Reigns.

Rawley has not been seen on RAW lately, but could the signing of his friend reinvigorate his WWE career? A tag team of Rawley and Gronkowski could work for both Superstars.

Also Read: WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes Vince McMahon is secretly planning for WrestleMania

