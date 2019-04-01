×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Superstars who could defeat Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
824   //    01 Apr 2019, 17:56 IST

Enter caption

At WrestleMania 35, Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal title for just the second time in 2019, when he faces off against 2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Seth Rollins.

The Beast Incarnate has had very little ring time recently, but will still be a dominant force, come April 7, 2019. Rollins and Lesnar have faced off once before in a singles match, way back in 2015 at the Battleground PPV, where Lesnar was victorious after The Undertaker interfered in the match.

Lesnar is currently not the most favourite Superstar among fans, owing to him not appearing too many times on RAW or PPV and not defending the Universal title.

Also Read: WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar will defeat Seth Rollins

The Beast's future with WWE is uncertain. WWE, or even UFC, where he was rumoured to leave to, haven't disclosed Lesnar's plans. But, one thing is certain, WWE will not let Lesnar have easy losses that will harm his reputation; in the eyes of Vince McMahon, he's the best.

If Lesnar does come out of WrestleMania 35 unscathed, still holding on to the Universal title, which Superstars could dethrone him after that match against Seth Rollins? Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could defeat Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 35:

#5 Bobby Lashley

This match has been in the making for almost a decade. Lashley and Lesnar both come from similar athletic backgrounds, with both great MMA fighters who can genuinely hurt each other, while supremely athletic as well.

Lashley and Lesnar had never been in the WWE at the same time, which changed last year when Lashley signed once again with the WWE. This is a match worthy of being on a WrestleMania card, but I think could even go on at Survivor Series or another big PPV.

Lashley is currently a heel and will have to turn face to finally face off against The Beast in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar will defeat Seth Rollins 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 exciting rivalries it could give us
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Vince won't let Brock Lesnar leave WWE after the Show of Shows
RELATED STORY
WWE: 7 Superstars that could retire after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
8 Shocking Things that could happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Superstars who are expected to leave WrestleMania 35 as champions
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars whose WWE in-ring careers could end at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Seth Rollins should defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 9 mind-blowing facts about the historic event
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who need to win at WrestleMania 35 and 3 who shouldn't
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us