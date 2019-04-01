5 Superstars who could defeat Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 824 // 01 Apr 2019, 17:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

At WrestleMania 35, Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal title for just the second time in 2019, when he faces off against 2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Seth Rollins.

The Beast Incarnate has had very little ring time recently, but will still be a dominant force, come April 7, 2019. Rollins and Lesnar have faced off once before in a singles match, way back in 2015 at the Battleground PPV, where Lesnar was victorious after The Undertaker interfered in the match.

Lesnar is currently not the most favourite Superstar among fans, owing to him not appearing too many times on RAW or PPV and not defending the Universal title.

Also Read: WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Brock Lesnar will defeat Seth Rollins

The Beast's future with WWE is uncertain. WWE, or even UFC, where he was rumoured to leave to, haven't disclosed Lesnar's plans. But, one thing is certain, WWE will not let Lesnar have easy losses that will harm his reputation; in the eyes of Vince McMahon, he's the best.

If Lesnar does come out of WrestleMania 35 unscathed, still holding on to the Universal title, which Superstars could dethrone him after that match against Seth Rollins? Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could defeat Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 35:

#5 Bobby Lashley

This match has been in the making for almost a decade. Lashley and Lesnar both come from similar athletic backgrounds, with both great MMA fighters who can genuinely hurt each other, while supremely athletic as well.

Lashley and Lesnar had never been in the WWE at the same time, which changed last year when Lashley signed once again with the WWE. This is a match worthy of being on a WrestleMania card, but I think could even go on at Survivor Series or another big PPV.

Lashley is currently a heel and will have to turn face to finally face off against The Beast in WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement