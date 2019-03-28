WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Brock Lesnar's WWE status after WrestleMania 35

The Beast

What's the story?

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be defending his title against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. But we are in the dark on what Brock Lesnar's WWE status is after WrestleMania 35 as there have been rumours that he may be leaving the WWE for UFC.

Brad Shepard in the "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast hinted at Lesnar's status post 'Mania.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar has been in a part-time contract with WWE for quite some time now but is still the Universal Champion and one of the highest paid Superstars in WWE. In fact, Lesnar has just wrestled just one match in 2019 - his Royal Rumble match against Finn Balor.

Seth Rollins, on the other hand, has been a constant fixture on RAW, as well as on various PPVs, and has wrestled 9 matches this year on RAW and PPVs, apart from wrestling in live events.

The heart of the matter

Shepard reports that Lesnar's schedule with the WWE following WrestleMania is a closely guarded secret backstage, with only a select few in the know on when The Beast will feature in the WWE.

WWE is reportedly not revealing the Universal champion's future WWE appearances to most people backstage as they did previously.

Shepard reveals that the indications are that Lesnar is going to stay with the WWE following WrestleMania 35 and also retain the title at The Show of Shows.

What's next?

Lesnar is set to feature on the WrestleMania go-home show of RAW next week, before his big match against Seth Rollins on April 7, 2019, at WrestleMania 35.

