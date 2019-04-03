×
5 WWE Superstars in danger of being released after WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
5.78K   //    03 Apr 2019, 17:51 IST

Who will lose their WWE jobs after 'Mania?
WWE is a ruthless business where the performers, the WWE Superstars, often get few opportunities to shine and get over with the WWE Universe. It doesn't matter if you're a past champion, have a great reputation in the pro wrestling industry, or even if you had a great run in the past - consistency is key in the WWE; if a Superstar's character becomes stale, they will see the exit door soon.

In the extremely competitive world of WWE, opportunities are limited, and a Superstar's gimmick can become popular only if he/she keeps evolving.

WrestleMania is when old feuds end and new feuds begin, while the weeks following WrestleMania will see the introduction of new Superstars which will possibly make some underused Superstar redundant in the company.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars in danger of being released after WrestleMania 35:

#5 Rusev and Lana

Rusev and Lana could leave the WWE soon as they are reportedly unhappy
The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev, showed how fan power can popularise and push a Superstar, as he got super over with the WWE Universe, much like Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch recently.

Rusev's "Rusev Day" gimmick with Aiden English was probably one of the most popular gimmicks in the WWE for a while, but WWE did not capitalize on it, and he faded away.

He is currently part of a tag team with another underused Superstar, Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rusev and Lana have teased leaving the WWE on social media in the recent past. Although he likes to troll WWE fans into thinking that he's unhappy and wants to leave, there may be some truth to it, considering how he's been booked lately.

