WWE News: Mr Kennedy almost cashed in at WrestleMania

A misdiagnosed injury foiled Mr Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy almost made history

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins made history when he became the first man to cash in his Money in the Bank Contract at WrestleMania, but he was almost upstaged 7 years earlier.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, former WWE wrestler Ken Anderson (Mr Kennedy) claimed that he was originally scheduled to cash in at WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

Anderson won the Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 23 by defeating CM Punk, Randy Orton, Finlay, Matt Hardy, Booker T, Jeff Hardy, and Edge. He eventually dropped the briefcase to Edge, who cashed in on The Undertaker.

The heart of the matter

Anderson said the plan was originally for him to cash in at WrestleMania 24, but the plans changed when The Undertaker got hurt in May 2007.

“They called me in the office and said, 'Hey I know we were going to have you cash it in at WrestleMania next year but we need to get the title off of Taker so we're going to have you come out next week at SmackDown and you're going challenge him after he has the cage match with Mark Henry”

The plan then changed to Anderson cashing in on The Undertaker, so they could get the World Heavyweight Championship off The Deadman and give him time to heal. However, Anderson’s plans changed again following a misdiagnosed triceps tear.

Anderson was initially expected to be out for 7-8 months, so the company had him lose his briefcase to Edge. However, Anderson got the injury re-examined and learned that it was only going to keep him out of action for 3 months.

Impact

This news from Anderson could cause conflicting feelings amongst fans.

On the one hand, Anderson lost his spot due to a doctor misdiagnosing his injuries, and the path that Edge walked in 2007 could’ve been Anderson’s.

On the other hand, Edge would never be the first man to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase twice nor would he have held the World Heavyweight Championship so many times without Anderson’s misdiagnosed injury.

Author’s take

Edge became an integral part of the SmackDown roster during this run, and the impact he made might not have been as big had Anderson been given his spot.

