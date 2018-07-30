WWE News: Former WWE Superstar predicts the future for Ziggler and McIntyre

Could we see McIntyre turn on Ziggler soon? Or vice versa?

What's the story?

Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have been an unstoppable unit on RAW recently. Former WWE Superstar Ryback had a lot of praise for his close friend Dolph Ziggler on a recent edition of his podcast- 'Conversation with the Big Guy'.

As happy as he is about Ziggler's current run, he wants McIntyre and Ziggler to split, leading to a long-term program. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes below.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre make a unique team and they were paired during the Superstar Shake-Up following WrestleMania 34. A lot of fans have compared their unit to Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

Ziggler is the reigning and defending Intercontinental Champion. McIntyre has almost seemed like his insurance policy, hanging in the background and helping him retain the title continually. Many believe that WWE has big plans for Drew McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

Ryback believes that when the turn comes, it should play out in a long term storyline. He also outlined the future for the devious duo:

I feel that this is going to be an opportunity where they are going to do something with Drew McIntyre. You wouldn't be doing any justice if you don't do something big with Dolph Ziggler as well. You ride this to the main event with those two, and you give him a big run with the IC title and then you pull the trigger with Drew McIntyre, you get your full money's worth out of it,

Moreover, he believes that patience is the key. He doesn't want WWE to rush this particular storyline:

Sometimes they will cut it short just to get the result from the other guy, but I think that if they really invest some time in it with the other two and really give Dolph Ziggler some momentum and because of Drew McIntyre it will really mean something if they pull the trigger with Drew McIntyre.

What's next?

The coming weeks should be interesting. Rollins and Ziggler are currently in the midst of a feud. However, this week on RAW, Rollins takes on McIntyre in a singles contest.

Do you want to see McIntyre turn on Ziggler? Let us know in the comments section below.

