Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Former WWE Superstar predicts the future for Ziggler and McIntyre 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
40   //    30 Jul 2018, 12:26 IST

Could we see McIntyre turn on Ziggler soon? Or vice versa?
Could we see McIntyre turn on Ziggler soon? Or vice versa?

What's the story?

Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have been an unstoppable unit on RAW recently. Former WWE Superstar Ryback had a lot of praise for his close friend Dolph Ziggler on a recent edition of his podcast- 'Conversation with the Big Guy'.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates

As happy as he is about Ziggler's current run, he wants McIntyre and Ziggler to split, leading to a long-term program. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes below.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre make a unique team and they were paired during the Superstar Shake-Up following WrestleMania 34. A lot of fans have compared their unit to Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

Ziggler is the reigning and defending Intercontinental Champion. McIntyre has almost seemed like his insurance policy, hanging in the background and helping him retain the title continually. Many believe that WWE has big plans for Drew McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

Ryback believes that when the turn comes, it should play out in a long term storyline. He also outlined the future for the devious duo:

I feel that this is going to be an opportunity where they are going to do something with Drew McIntyre. You wouldn't be doing any justice if you don't do something big with Dolph Ziggler as well. You ride this to the main event with those two, and you give him a big run with the IC title and then you pull the trigger with Drew McIntyre, you get your full money's worth out of it,

Moreover, he believes that patience is the key. He doesn't want WWE to rush this particular storyline:

Sometimes they will cut it short just to get the result from the other guy, but I think that if they really invest some time in it with the other two and really give Dolph Ziggler some momentum and because of Drew McIntyre it will really mean something if they pull the trigger with Drew McIntyre.

What's next?

The coming weeks should be interesting. Rollins and Ziggler are currently in the midst of a feud. However, this week on RAW, Rollins takes on McIntyre in a singles contest.

Do you want to see McIntyre turn on Ziggler? Let us know in the comments section below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Dolph Ziggler Drew McIntyre
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Team name for McIntyre-Ziggler...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What WWE should do with Dolph Ziggler and Drew...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre reveals when he found out about...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer praises Drew McIntyre and...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre sends another impactful message...
RELATED STORY
From The WWE Rumor Mill: Potential future plans for Baron...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre's...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on if Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are set...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre warns the WWE roster ahead of RAW
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Dolph Ziggler potentially signing a new deal...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us