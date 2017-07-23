WWE News: Former WWE Superstar was backstage at recent live event

Was it just a random visit or legit hints of a return?

A hurricane hit WWE's recent live event!

What's the story?

RAW brand's most recent live event from Fayetteville, NC had a popular name in attendance backstage, and that star is none other than Shane 'The Hurricane' Helms.

Hurricane posted a tweet stating that he enjoyed himself with the roster and the crew during the show and reminisced the memories he had with his former employers.

In case you didn't know...

While Hurricane may not have won many accolades in the WWE during his near 10-year spell with the company - as he won the Cruiserweight and Tag Team titles twice each apart from single reigns with the Hardcore and European titles, he will be remembered for his gimmick and that hilarious feud with The Rock.

He holds the distinction of pinning The Great One and that is surely commendable. Helms recently quit GFW Impact Wrestling as a manager and wrestler after a 2-year stint with the company.

The heart of the matter

WWE's latest live event featuring all the known RAW brand superstars took place on 22nd July and it was headlined by the grudge match between Roman Reigns and Bruan Strowman.

The show was quite entertaining if the results were anything to go by and Hurricane too gave his stamp of approval, not just for the action, but for the warm welcome he received backstage.

Had a good time hanging with the @WWE crew and roster tonight in Fayetteville. Lot of great memories there. #Respect — Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 22, 2017

What's next?

With Helms currently being a free agent, the possibility of WWE signing him up as a manager, wrestler or producer/road agent can't be ruled out.

Helms has been in the business for 17 years and could have a lot to offer to the WWE's young talents. But is this appearance of the things to come? Only time will tell.

Author's take

WWE always welcomes their former stars with open arms, and sometimes it doesn't even matter if you were a WWE star. Ask Kazuchika Okada and he'll not his head in approval.

Hurricane was one the best comic acts in WWE history and it's great to see him keeping in touch with the company that put him on the map.

However, is there something cooking between the WWE and the 43-year-old star? Sound off the in the comments section as always.