WWE News: WWE Legend Returns On Monday Night Raw

Trish Stratus returned to WWE on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

Monday Night Raw saw one of the biggest names in WWE's Women's Division return to the company. Elias was out singing a song as per his usual gimmick when he found himself interrupted by a familiar theme song.

WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus came out to a raucous greeting from the Raw crowd.

In case you didn't know...

Trish Stratus was the face of the Women's Division along with Lita in post-Attitude Era WWE. She was a legend, and despite the Women's Revolution being a far-off thought back then, she put on several amazing matches during her time in the company. She also was involved in one of the most memorable feuds of the Women's Division with Mickie James.

Earlier in the year, Trish returned to WWE for active competition in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble. Not only did she participate in the Rumble, she was even one of the last five women in the match, before being eliminated by Sasha Banks.

The heart of the matter

Trish Stratus returned to WWE on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw and engaged Elias in banter. She stole Elias' catchphrase, and asked him to silence his cell phone, hold his applause, and shut his mouth.

"I'm going to have to ask you to silence your cell phone, hold your applause, and most importantly...shut your mouth!" - @trishstratuscom to @IAmEliasWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/Mf4ItKfHaJ — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018

Elias went on to insult Trish later on, saying that he did not date women in their 60s, which earned him a slap across the mouth from the Women's Division veteran.

Trish also talked about her upcoming match against Alexa Bliss at the Evolution pay-per-view. She joined Ronda Rousey, to be in Natalya's corner for her match against Alicia Fox, who had Alexa Bliss and Mickie James supporting her. Natalya ended up winning the bout after Alicia Fox was forced to tap out by the Sharpshooter, and Trish joined Natalya and Ronda to celebrate after the match.

What's next?

Trish Stratus is set to take part in a match against former Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE's first-ever exclusive women's pay-per-view, Evolution on the 28th of October, in East Garden City, New York.

