WWE News: Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria wasn't allowed backstage at SmackDown LIVE

Victoria is a former two-time WWE Women’s Champion

What’s the story?

Former WWE Diva Victoria made a post on her official Facebook account stating that she enjoyed the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match at SmackDown LIVE, but was not allowed to go backstage to congratulate the “gals” in person. Her post can be seen below:

In case you didn’t know...

After the controversial ending to the first-ever Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Daniel Bryan announced a rematch on SmackDown LIVE.

The rematch was held on the 27th June 2017 edition of SmackDown LIVE and featured Tamina, Charlotte, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Carmella. Carmella won the rematch after her accomplice James Ellsworth interfered and distracted Becky Lynch, enabling Carmella to capitalise.

Victoria (real name Lisa Marie Varon) who is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion, was in attendance at the event. She had signed up to the WWE in the year 2000 and had stayed with the company till 2009, before parting ways. She subsequently wrestled as "Tara" on Impact Wrestling (TNA).

The heart of the matter

Victoria attended the 27th June 2017 episode of SmackDown LIVE at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego with her husband and family. Victoria appeared to be excited about the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match and even posted an Instagram video prior to it, showing her enthusiasm. The post can be seen below:

The WWE Women's Ladder match was incredible. Wanted to congratulate the gals, but the office said that I couldn't go back stage. Maybe next time. A post shared by Lisa Marie Varon (@reallisamarie) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

Upon the conclusion of the women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match, Victoria apparently tried to go backstage to congratulate the participating women.

However, as per her Facebook status, she was unable to do so because “the office” (referring to WWE officials) didn’t allow her to do so. Victoria has expressed hope that she would be allowed to visit the women backstage the “next time”.

The incidence of Victoria being disallowed from going backstage was in stark contrast to the RAW event that took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles just one day prior (26th June 2017), where multiple divas were seen backstage, posing for pictures with the likes of Mickie James and Stephanie McMahon.

What’s next?

Although Victoria has given hints about a WWE return in the past, it doesn't seem like she will be returning to the WWE ring anytime soon. Her next scheduled appearance on the independent circuit appears to be Discovery Wrestling’s 16th September event

Author’s take

Victoria is a former two-time Women’s Champion and is probably one of the best wrestlers that the WWE have ever had in the Women’s division. If Beth Phoenix could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame then Victoria is most certainly a future Hall of Famer herself.

Getting snubbed by WWE officials when she wanted to congratulate the women on their match isn’t a good look on WWE’s part. Especially when there was a whole convoy of former Divas backstage just one night before on RAW.

Here’s hoping that the WWE take note of what happened with Victoria and make it good for her somehow!

