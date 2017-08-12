WWE News: Former WWE writer claims that Cena was initially not impressed with Dolph Ziggler

Former WWE writer recalls how the 2012 feud between Cena and Ziggler came to an abrupt end.

Cena had problems with Ziggler's work in 2012

What’s the story?

In a recent appearance on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, former WWE writer Kevin Eck talked about the 2012 feud between Dolph Ziggler and John Cena and implied that West Newbury Native wasn't impressed with the Showoff's work. He also talked about Vince McMahon’s perspective while booking a wrestler in a match against the 16-time World Champion and commented on the upcoming Cena – Corbin match.

In case you didn't know...

The Feud between John Cena and Dolph Ziggler was a featured program back in late 2012. It started when the Showoff joined hands with Vickie Guerrero to defame the leader of the Cenation. The two would go on to have a short-feud which saw AJ Lee turning on Cena and joining Ziggler. The storyline, however, ended abruptly with no clear conclusion.

The heart of the matter

In the podcast appearance, Eck noted that John Cena was not impressed with Ziggler’s work back in 2012. He went on to add that Vince was also not thrilled about Ziggler.

The former WWE writer recalled how Vince said: “We're doing a disservice to John [Cena]. We're bringing him down," when commenting on the Ziggler – Cena program from 2012.

The feud was then called off abruptly after the aforementioned meeting. Eck drew parallels with the upcoming match between Cena and Baron Corbin at SummerSlam. He underlined the fact that this would be a huge test for Corbin.

What’s next?

John Cena is set to face Baron Corbin at SummerSlam on August 20, 2017. The event is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Cena was put into the match with Corbin after the Cenation leader suffered a defeat against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Author’s take

The incident mentioned in the podcast happened almost five years ago. Cena’s current stand on Ziggler is unknown to the fans, so it would be premature to imagine that Cena is still not a fan of Ziggler's work.

