WWE News: Goldberg provides update on his in-ring future after SummerSlam

Goldberg has competed in two matches in 2019

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the in-ring future of Goldberg following his recent matches against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown and Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Booker T’s “The Hall of Fame” radio show, the WCW legend revealed that he does not aspire to immediately compete again but he is not ruling out returning to the ring one day.

"I’d be content never stepping foot back in the ring again, but I don’t know. It’s not something I aspire to do, but it is something that… I don’t know, I have no idea, I really don’t."

Goldberg, 52, joked that he used to say during his time in WCW that he never wanted to be an older member of the roster like Ric Flair, who was only 42 at the time, but he now has a different mindset due to his family.

"For me, it [returning to WWE] is giving me an opportunity to relive part of what I did for my family because they weren’t there [during his first WCW/WWE run].

"I can be a cooler dad, providing my son with opportunities to go around and be in different cities and see his father go out and do some cool things, and have kids cheer me on, hopefully."

Goldberg’s WWE run in 2019

It looked as though Goldberg had retired from in-ring competition following his 2016-17 rivalry with Brock Lesnar, which culminated in “The Beast” winning the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Fast forward two years and the WWE Hall of Famer surprisingly returned to the ring in June 2019 when he faced The Undertaker in the main event of Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately for the returning legend, he legitimately knocked himself out by connecting head-first with the ring post after attempting a spear into the corner during the early stages of the first-time-ever encounter.

The rest of the match, which The Undertaker won, was full of mistakes and it will likely go down as one of the most disappointing main events in WWE history.

Two months after the match, Goldberg made his in-ring comeback at SummerSlam, where he defeated Dolph Ziggler in destructive fashion, and he is currently being advertised to make an appearance on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX on October 4.