WWE News: Goldberg to be first guest on Edge & Christian's new podcast

Goldberg will be interviewed by Edge & Christian on the first episode of their podcast.

by Mike Diaz News 22 Mar 2017, 09:28 IST

Former WCW Champion Goldberg will be the first guest on Edge & Christian’s new podcast.

What’s the story?

Longtime friends and tag team partners Edge and Christian are launching their very own podcast called E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness, which is set to drop its very first episode this Friday (March 24, 2017), and Goldberg has been announced as its first guest.

In case you didn’t know...

Edge was inducted by Christian, his best friend, into the WWE Hall Of Fame back in 2012 after being forced to retire from the business due to an injury. He is married to 2017 Hall Of Fame inductee Beth Phoenix, and after she is inducted they will be the first real-life couple to go into the Hall Of Fame.

The heart of the matter

Christian took to Twitter to make the big announcement that Goldberg will be the first guest on the E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness, and Edge also Tweeted out the number for fans to call into the show:

We're making @EandCPod listener interactive. We wanna hear what you got to say. Call 929-367-8204 leave a vm and you may end up on the show — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 19, 2017

What’s next?

Together Edge and Christian are extremely entertaining and know how to give an audience a good laugh. It should be very interesting to see how they mesh with a character like Goldberg, who also has quite the personality when he is being interviewed.

Author’s take

One of my favourite things about the Attitude Era was the tag team of Edge & Christian and all of their witty shenanigans that came with the duo. I will definitely be checking out the first episode of their show.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com