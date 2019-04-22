WWE News: Goldust issues statement and emotional video regarding his WWE departure

Goldust hit an impressive personal milestone today

What’s the story?

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Goldust, one of the true veterans of WWE, has officially left the company, and will be wrestling at least one match in All Elite Wrestling when he faces his real-life brother Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing under the guise of Dustin.

In case you didn’t know…

Goldust's wrestling career spans 30 years, a lot of which has been spent in WWE - but Rhodes also spent time in WCW and TNA. In WWE, though, the 49-year-old is a three-time Intercontinental Champion and nine-time Tag Team Champion, with three Tag Team title reigns, too.

Dustin Rhodes was one of WWE's most experienced Superstars, but knee injuries blighted the last year of his WWE career. It was revealed yesterday that his next match will be in AEW - against brother Cody.

The heart of the matter

Well, today, Goldust finally issued a statement on his departure from WWE, confirming that he had asked for his release and been granted it - leaving on his own terms.

The emotional statement portrayed Goldust's gratitude towards WWE and the WWE Universe, in as candid words as could ever be conveyed. Interestingly, Goldust also spoke about finding yourself - a key part of Luke Harper's statement last week regarding the former Wyatt Family member requesting his release from WWE.

Goldust hinted that he may retire after his Double or Nothing match, or at least work limited dates, having recently embarked on an acting career. Rhodes said that he'll be exploring opportunities that previously had to take a backseat due to his love of wrestling.

What's next?

Well, Double or Nothing! Dustin faces off against Cody on May 25th in AEW's debut event.

We, at Sportskeeda, wish Dustin Rhodes the best of luck for the future.