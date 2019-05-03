WWE News: Goldust provides details on his WWE departure

Saying Goodbye is always the hardest!

What's the story?

In an interview with The Horn’s Stew Myrick and Justin Simmons of “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and reported by WrestleZone, Goldust aka Dustin Rhodes provided details on his departure from WWE.

In case you didn't know..

Goldust is no longer with WWE. His WWE contract ended on April 19 and he is now contracted with AEW. His brother, Cody Rhodes, is the Executive Vice-President of AEW. Dustin Rhodes also said goodbye to the Goldust in an emotional video.

The heart of the matter

Goldust provided intricate details on the day he actually resigned from WWE and provided an indepth encounter with HHH and Vince McMahon.

You know Hunter, I’ve done this and I’ve done that and there’s really nothing left that I can do. I’ve produced, I’ve been a producer for you backstage, I’ve been in all the meetings, I’ve put over people, I’ve done what I can and I think it’s time to close the chapter. My body’s tired and basically, Hunter, I want my release. And I think it shocked him, cause he wasn’t expecting, they weren’t expecting me to basically say I want my release, but I felt good about it cause I knew I had some years behind me that I was a wily veteran and that I would probably get my release, hopefully get my release because of the time I put in there.

He and Triple H discussed the matter for a few minutes and hugged it out. Triple H then conveyed his resignation to Vince McMahon.

Okay, well I hate to see him go. Just give him his release and his 90 days and we’ll pay him for the 90 days.

Dustin Rhodes then spoke of the fact that he has been able to recharge his batteries and looking to focus on his acting career.

What's next?

It's unclear whether Dustin Rhodes' match with Cody Rhodes with AEW Double or Nothing will be his last. It's also unclear if he has been contracted for just a few events or if he will be taking a backstage role in AEW. Stay tuned!