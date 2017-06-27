WWE News: Goldust returns to RAW with his old gimmick

Goldust is "Hollywood" once again as he returned to action with his old face paint and a cameraman!

Goldust unleashed yet another beatdown on R-Truth

What’s the story?

Goldust made his return to action tonight (26th June 2017) on Monday Night RAW, sporting his old “Hollywood” gimmick and face paint. Goldust was also accompanied by his own cameraman. The reincarnated gimmick is being referred to as “The Shattered Truth”.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldust and R-Truth formed a tag team in early 2016 after having several exchanges involving each other. Their team was known as “Golden Truth” and was mostly involved in multi-man tag team matches and brief feuds with the likes of The Shining Stars.

Goldust had attacked R-Truth on the 15th May 2017 episode of RAW, after Truth had apologised to him for “letting the team down” on several occasions. Afterwards, Goldust had announced that the “Golden Age” was back, which would subsequently go on to escalate into a feud with R-Truth, featuring back-and-forth promos between the two.

The heart of the matter

On tonight’s episode of RAW, Goldust finally returned to action after only being seen in vignettes and promos for five weeks since his 15th May beatdown of R-Truth. He was seen sporting his old gimmick and face paint.

Goldust also brought his own cameraman along, who was also clad in a Golden suit, under the guise of filming a motion picture.

R-Truth made his entrance next for a singles match with Goldust, the cameraman, however, continued to stay in the ring with his lens focused on Truth’s face, distracting him in the process. This gave Goldust an opportunity to cheap-shot Truth before the match even started.

Also read: How WWE can make Goldust a top heel

Goldust would subsequently beat R-Truth down some more, before finally leaving the ring. A video of the whole segment can be seen below:

What’s next?

Although they haven’t been officially booked for a match at the event yet, Goldust and R-Truth might face off against each other at the Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The match will most likely be booked for the kick-off show of the event.

Author’s take

I personally think that Goldust returning to his old gimmick is absolutely incredible. R-Truth and Goldust are both incredible performers who have the ability to draw the crowds into their feuds and programs and it’s great to see them embroiled in such an interesting storyline.

Here’s hoping that the two of them deliver to the best of their talents!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com