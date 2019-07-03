WWE News: Good news for first RAW show under Paul Heyman

What's the story?

The July 1st edition of WWE RAW was the first show of the red brand under Paul Heyman, who was announced as the executive director of the show recently.

The change has already yielded good results, with fans praising the storylines and direction WWE has taken, which has reflected in the viewership figures as well. The July 1st RAW show saw an increase to 2.496 million viewers from 2.276 million viewers.

In case you didn't know...

On RAW this week, we saw a spectacular match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley, where the latter was thrown through the LED screen by Strowman, while we also saw The Undertaker once again.

The Street Profits debuted on RAW, and there was a huge heel turn for AJ Styles, along with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, following Styles' match against Ricochet for the United States title, which Ricochet won.

The heart of the matter

RAW's ratings and viewership have gradually declined post WrestleMania 35, but if this past week's show is anything to go by, the Paul Heyman era of RAW could be in for a change.

The show peaked at 2.68 million viewers in the second hour of the show, after beginning at 2.47 million viewers in the first hour, while the final hour of the show had 2.35 million viewers.

Heyman was announced as executive director of RAW last week, while Eric Bischoff was appointed as executive director of SmackDown Live.

What's next?

The increase in viewership is a step in the right direction for WWE as they prepare for SmackDown's move to Fox, and AEW's weekly show, which will both begin later this year.