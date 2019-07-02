WWE Rumors: Major update on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's TV roles

Heyman and Bischoff

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio recently provided a major update on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff's roles in WWE, going forward.

Reportedly, the newly appointed Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown Live are going to influence WWE's long-term booking, with Heyman continuing as Brock Lesnar's advocate. Bischoff, on the other hand, will not be used on TV, at least for the time being.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, WWE announced that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff have been appointed as the Executive Directors of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, respectively. The news took the wrestling world by storm, and wishes began pouring in from fans and wrestling personalities alike. WWE EVP Triple H welcomed both men via a heartwarming Twitter post. Soon after, Bischoff shared his thoughts on bagging the position and what one could expect from him.

WWE's issue with dwindling ratings can be attributed as a major factor in the company bringing in Heyman and Bischoff, as these two men have proven themselves as being valuable backstage assets in the past. As we've previously discussed in detail, Heyman was responsible for practically saving SmackDown from getting cancelled back in 2002, which ultimately resulted in the formation of "The SmackDown Six". Bischoff used to run WCW back in the day, and almost put Vince McMahon out of business during the Monday Night Wars.

The heart of the matter

According to Meltzer, Heyman has had some influence on a bunch of storylines for a while now, and he'll have more control on the same starting tonight. He also noted that Heyman and Bischoff will have a serious influence on long-term storyline booking. This won't prevent Heyman from acting as Brock Lesnar's advocate though. As for Bischoff, there are no plans at the moment to bring him on TV, but things could certainly change in the near future.

What's next?

Hopefully, these crucial additions will result in a spike in ratings and fan-engagement for WWE, and the dropping ratings could see a significant upturn in the near future.

What are your expectations from Bischoff and Heyman?