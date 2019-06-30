WWE News: Eric Bischoff comments on his new position as Executive Director

Vince and Bischoff

What's the story?

Former WWE Raw GM Eric Bischoff was recently appointed as the Executive Director of SmackDown Live.

Bischoff took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message, thanking fans for their support and stating that the best is yet to come.

In case you didn't know...

Eric Bischoff isn't a stranger to longtime professional wrestling fans. He was one of the most notorious wrestling figures of the 90s, and was known for going to great lengths in order to best Vince McMahon's WWE in weekly TV ratings. Bischoff succeeded in doing the same for 83 straight weeks, thanks to NWO's rise.

Unfortunately for him though, WWE caught up pretty soon before eventually earning the upper hand. In 2001, Vince bought WCW and Bischoff was appointed as the Raw GM a year later.

He played an integral role as an on-screen villain on Raw for a period of around four years, before being fired by Vince himself as part of a storyline.

The heart of the matter

The news of Bischoff's hiring came as a genuine shocker to pro-wrestling fans and wrestling personalities alike. If his past accomplishments - barring his days in Impact Wrestling - are any indication, the blue brand is in safe hands. Not only does Bischoff possess a sound wrestling mind, he's an excellent talker and an exceptionally talented on-screen character.

Bischoff has been receiving a string of congratulatory messages on Twitter from wrestling personalities, most notably JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley. WWE EVP Triple H recently posted a tweet welcoming him back to the company before Bischoff finally posted a message of his own after being appointed as an Executive Director, which can be checked below:

Equally humbled, honored, and more excited than I can possibly articulate here. Thank you so much for the overwhelming support. It’s been an amazing journey and the best is yet to come. @WWE #SDLive — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) June 29, 2019

What's next?

Bischoff's arrival has been incredibly well received by the WWE Universe. It would be interesting to see what he has in store for us, and whether he'll be used as an on-screen personality once more.

What was your reaction to Bischoff getting appointed? Sound off in the comments below!