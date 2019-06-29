5 reasons WWE should use Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman as on-screen characters

Bischoff and Heyman in their heyday

It hasn't been long since WWE took the pro-wrestling world by storm and announced that Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman have been appointed as SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw's Executive Directors.

The move is being lauded by fans as well as wrestling personalities, with many clamouring for the two men to make some much-needed changes to both brands moving forward, now that they have some serious control over the shows. Longtime fans of pro-wrestling might remember the time when Eric Bischoff used to run Raw as an on-screen authority character, while Heyman had control over SmackDown, back in 2004.

Around 15 years later, WWE has brought back these two and one hopes that this will lead to nothing but good things for both brands. Although there's no news yet on whether WWE plans to use Heyman and Bischoff as on-screen characters in addition to their backstage roles, here are the 5 biggest reasons why the company needs to use the two in an on-screen capacity.

#5 The nostalgia factor

Bischoff debuts

The one thing that's been a constant in pro-wrestling is the fact that nostalgia sells. Be it Hogan's return in 2002, or The Rock coming back to take on John Cena in 2011, WWE fans have always loved a dash of nostalgia. Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were once integral parts of WWE's weekly TV shows, and used to get loud reactions on a regular basis. Not using them in an on-screen position and failing to cash in on the nostalgia would be a terrible business decision.

The news of WWE hiring Heyman and Bischoff was met with fanfare and excitement among the WWE Universe. There couldn't be a better time than right now to use these two incredibly talented men on TV on a regular basis.

