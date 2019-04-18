WWE News: Good news for Vince McMahon ahead of XFL's 2020 revival

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 324 // 18 Apr 2019, 11:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon has brought back the XFL

What's the story?

Front Office Sports is reporting that XFL's competitor, AAF (Alliance of American Football) has officially filed for bankruptcy.

The AAF went ahead with filing for bankruptcy without completing their first season.

In case you didn't know...

In ESPN's 2017 documentary, "This Was The XFL", WWE Chairman Vince McMahon hinted at a possible revival for the failed project, stating that relevant changes would be needed for the XFL to work in the modern era.

On January 25, 2018, it was announced that the XFL was going to be revived, with Vince prepared to invest around half a billion on the project.

The heart of the matter

On Wednesday, Front Office Sports reported that the American Alliance of Football had filed for bankruptcy. It's worth noting here that the AAF hadn't completed their first season yet.

BREAKING: @TheAAF has filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy.



- In the filings, the league claims assets of $11.3 million and liabilities of $48.3 million.



- According to the documents, the league has $536,160.68 in cash. pic.twitter.com/IsOlGi2yoO — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) April 17, 2019

The AAF claimed assets of $11.3 million and liabilities of a whopping $48.3 million. Although the league started off on a high note, the ratings took a huge dip in the following weeks, all the way down to the 400,000 mark.

AAF was on the verge of shutting down in its second week itself, but was saved at the last minute after NHL's Carolina Panthers invested $250 million in it. Interestingly, it has come to light that AAF originally wanted to resurrect the XFL themselves.

Reportedly, AAF officials offered $50 million to Vince McMahon and NBA officials in an attempt to buy the XFL. The meeting led to Vince McMahon believing that there was still interest in a football league, and he decided to revive the XFL.

Advertisement

What's next?

XFL is all set to lauch in February, 2020. The first and only season of XFL was a massive failure, and Vince McMahon is all set to revive the project in hopes of making it work this time.

Are you pumped for the eventual revival of the XFL?