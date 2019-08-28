WWE News: Booker T apologizes to Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up on criticizing Sasha Banks' for going on a hiatus months ago, on his "The Hall of Fame" podcast. Booker has now apologized to Banks for his comments, and added that he was a bit too harsh on "The Boss".

Banks' hiatus

At WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team titles to The IIconics in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The next night on Raw, Sasha Banks was nowhere to be seen, and it was later reported that she was upset with how things had turned out at 'Mania and that she wanted to hold the titles for a longer period of time.

The next four months saw dirtsheets, fans, and wrestling personalities speculating on Banks' status consistently. Additionally, rumors were running rampant all over social media, regarding her future with the company. On the episode of Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam, Banks finally made her big return to WWE, attacking Natalya in the process. Banks explained her absence on this week's Raw, stating that she didn't care about defending the Tag Team titles at 'Mania, and was upset over Becky headlining the event.

Also read: 5 frustrations Sasha Banks shared in her shoot promo on Raw

Booker apologizes for his comments

While speaking on Banks' return, Booker admitted that he was harsh on her earlier, and went on to apologize for the comments he had made criticizing her.

I did make certain comments though and my thing is, I totally took that the wrong way... She did take some time off, and one of the things I always say is, 'Out of sight, out of mind', ya know?

I can understand what Sasha Banks was going through, and sometimes you have to take a step back if you're thinking about yourself. I just want to say that I apologize for even thinking that way.

Banks is certainly back with a bang, and we might get to witness the much-anticipated battle between The Man and The Boss very soon.

