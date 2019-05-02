WWE News: Hall of Famer says Sasha Banks should accept what WWE gives her

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently talked about Sasha Banks' frustrations with WWE on his "The Hall Of Fame" podcast.

Booker stated that the reason he has reached so far is that he never cared about what was given to him, adding that Sasha has already done a lot on the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks was last seen at WrestleMania 35, where she and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics in a Fatal Four-Way match. Reportedly, Sasha wasn't thrilled with her 'Mania booking and wanted to hold the titles for a long while.

It was rumored that Sasha and Bayley threw a backstage tantrum after losing their titles at The Show of Shows. The controversy didn't end here, as The Boss went on to follow AEW and unfollow WWE on Twitter. She recently posted a cryptic message during last week's Raw, possibly targeting WWE

The heart of the matter

Booker T doesn't seem to be a fan of what's been happening with Sasha currently. He stated that one of the reasons why he is here today is that he never cared about what was given to him by the creative team, hinting that Sasha would do good by accepting the storylines given to her, and not getting upset over it. Booker Also said that he never looked at professional wrestling as something more than entertainment.

The two-time Hall of Famer added that someone like Ember Moon has more right to complain about her position, as she hasn't been used by WWE to her fullest potential ever since she was brought up on the main roster.

I don't write the script and that is one of the reasons why I am here today: I never really cared about what the script was. Give it to me and let me go out and get it done.

I never looked at pro wrestling any other way than being entertainment. I never looked at it any other way than everyone getting their turn, but I must say that Sasha Banks has had a lot of success. How many women get in the business that never win?"

What's next?

If rumors are to be believed, Sasha Banks might return to WWE at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

What are your thoughts on Booker T's suggestion to Sasha Banks?