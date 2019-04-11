×
WWE News: Hall of Famer furious with Billy Graham's comments on Kofi Kingston

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.01K   //    11 Apr 2019, 10:20 IST

It seems Graham isn't a fans of Kofi
It seems Graham isn't a fans of Kofi

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently talked about Kofi Kingston's triumphant win at WrestleMania, on his show "The Hall of Fame".

Booker T went off on fellow WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham for advising Kingston to start doing steroids.

In case you didn't know. . .

After Kofi's win at WrestleMania, Graham made a post on his Facebook page, advising Kofi to use steroids to gain 50 pounds of muscle mass. Previously, he had made another post stating that "Kofi going to WrestleMania is a joke".

Also read: Graham gives a bizarre advice to Kofi

Graham added that Vince fancies muscled-up athletes, and he would love to see Kofi's transformation. The Hall of Famer also said that Kingston needs to collect all of his old tapes and start watching them in order "to become an entertainer".

The heart of the matter

Booker T wasn't too thrilled with Graham's comments on Kofi. He said that Graham and old guys like him need to undertsand that this is a completely different era from what it used to be decades ago.

These old guys need to wake up and realize that their era is over. To bring steroids into a conversation as far as what a man needs to do to get to the top in the wrestling business, man … there’s more to life than the wrestling business. What about your health?

The former WCW Champion stated that numerous wrestlers have died in the past due to steroids usage, and WWE is doing everything in their power to stop it from happening again.

They got a Wellness Policy now. They’re trying to keep these guys alive. We lost so many soldiers along the way because of steroids and drugs. And for this man to say another man needs to get on drugs to become successful … HE IS SUCCESSFUL!! HE’S THE WWE CHAMPION!!

What's next?

Billy Graham was one of the biggest Superstars of his generation. It's incredibly sad to see him resort to these kind of cheap tactics to garner attention. Kofi Kingston has given his blood, sweat, and tears to this business for the last 11 years, and he deserves his current title reign.

What are your views on this controversy? Sound off!

