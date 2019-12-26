×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WWE News: Hall of Famer says teaming up with The Shield was a "dream come true"

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 26, 2019
Dec 26, 2019 IST

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns' absence led to Kurt Angle joining The Shield for one night at TLC 2017

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle occasionally does Q&A sessions with his fans on his official Facebook account. In a recent Q&A, Angle responded to a bunch of fan questions, and shared his thoughts on getting to team up with The Shield at the TLC PPV in 2017. Angle stated that wrestling alongside The Shield was a dream come true for him, and added that the faction will go down in Pro-Wrestling history as Hall of Famers.

"It was a dream come true. The Shield will go down in history as HOFers. It was an honor to team up with them."

The main event of TLC 2017 featured a 5-on-3 Handicap Match, with The MizBraun StrowmanKane, and Cesaro & Sheamus taking on The Shield. A viral infection prevented Roman Reigns from competing, and this resulted in Angle wrestling his first WWE match in more than a decade.

Also read: WWE News: Identity of Santa Claus who won the 24/7 title on RAW revealed

The chaotic contest ended with The Shield hitting a Triple Powerbomb on The Miz, followed by Angle pinning The A-Lister to win the match for his team. Check out the entire Q&A on the link below:

WWE Raw The Shield WWE Kurt Angle Seth Rollins
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us