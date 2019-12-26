WWE News: Hall of Famer says teaming up with The Shield was a "dream come true"
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle occasionally does Q&A sessions with his fans on his official Facebook account. In a recent Q&A, Angle responded to a bunch of fan questions, and shared his thoughts on getting to team up with The Shield at the TLC PPV in 2017. Angle stated that wrestling alongside The Shield was a dream come true for him, and added that the faction will go down in Pro-Wrestling history as Hall of Famers.
"It was a dream come true. The Shield will go down in history as HOFers. It was an honor to team up with them."
The main event of TLC 2017 featured a 5-on-3 Handicap Match, with The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, and Cesaro & Sheamus taking on The Shield. A viral infection prevented Roman Reigns from competing, and this resulted in Angle wrestling his first WWE match in more than a decade.
The chaotic contest ended with The Shield hitting a Triple Powerbomb on The Miz, followed by Angle pinning The A-Lister to win the match for his team. Check out the entire Q&A on the link below: