WWE News: Hall of Famer says teaming up with The Shield was a "dream come true"

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019

Roman Reigns' absence led to Kurt Angle joining The Shield for one night at TLC 2017

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle occasionally does Q&A sessions with his fans on his official Facebook account. In a recent Q&A, Angle responded to a bunch of fan questions, and shared his thoughts on getting to team up with The Shield at the TLC PPV in 2017. Angle stated that wrestling alongside The Shield was a dream come true for him, and added that the faction will go down in Pro-Wrestling history as Hall of Famers.

"It was a dream come true. The Shield will go down in history as HOFers. It was an honor to team up with them."

The main event of TLC 2017 featured a 5-on-3 Handicap Match, with The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, and Cesaro & Sheamus taking on The Shield. A viral infection prevented Roman Reigns from competing, and this resulted in Angle wrestling his first WWE match in more than a decade.

The chaotic contest ended with The Shield hitting a Triple Powerbomb on The Miz, followed by Angle pinning The A-Lister to win the match for his team. Check out the entire Q&A on the link below: