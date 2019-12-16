WWE News: Hall of Famer teases reunion with Booker T for a match against The Revival

The Revival

At tonight's WWE TLC PPV Kickoff show, Hall of Famer Booker T got into a confrontation with The Revival's Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson. Booker said that the Authors of Pain is the duo to beat on Monday Night RAW at the moment, following the events of RAW last week.

The Revival wasn't thrilled with Booker's comments, and lashed at him for ignoring the duo, just like "everyone else in the company". Dash and Scott also insulted Booker, with Dawson hinting that his former tag team partner Stevie Ray is better than him.

After we prove you wrong and beat New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships — no don't speak! You've had hours to speak, this is our time. I say after we win it for the fourth time, why don't you step up. Why don't you go get your better half, the one we respect, go get Stevie Ray —,"

Stevie Ray took to Twitter after the PPV and teased a return to face The Revival. Scott Dawson was quick to respond to the tweet. Check out the exchange below:

Booker T remained silent during the confrontation at TLC, and hasn't reacted to Stevie Ray's comments yet.

Booker and Ray, better known as Harlem Heat, won the WCW World Tag Team titles on 10 different occasions. The last time they teamed up was in a winning effort against The New Heavenly Bodies for the ROW Tag Team titles at The Final Heat event for Booker T's "Reality Of Wrestling" promotion, in February 2015.