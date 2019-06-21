WWE News: Hall of Famer wants Becky Lynch to confront Brock Lesnar

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 Jun 2019, 01:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch is dating Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar's rival

What's the story?

Seth Rollins is set to defend his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on June 23.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why he thinks WWE should book Becky Lynch to get involved if Brock Lesnar attempts to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Rollins.

In case you didn't know…

Money In The Bank holder Brock Lesnar has repeatedly teased over the last few weeks that he will cash in his contract on either Universal champion Seth Rollins or WWE champion Kofi Kingston, but his recent attempt to pick up an impromptu victory over Rollins at WWE Super ShowDown ended in failure.

During this time, WWE has started to recognise the real-life relationship between Rollins and Becky Lynch on-screen, with the two champions occasionally being shown backstage together and in segments after Raw.

Both Superstars will be in action at Stomping Grounds, with Lynch facing Lacey Evans and Rollins facing Corbin in a match which will have a yet-to-be-announced special guest referee.

Lesnar, meanwhile, is not currently advertised to appear at Stomping Grounds, but the Money In The Bank contract enables him to show up any time he wants to face a world champion of his choosing in a title match.

The heart of the matter

Three days before Stomping Grounds, Bully Ray presented an interesting idea on how WWE can help Becky Lynch rebuild some of the momentum that she has lost since her victory in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

He suggested that, much like how Jordynne Grace stood up to him in the All In Battle Royale in 2018, Lynch should confront Brock Lesnar if he tries to cash in on Seth Rollins.

"How much guts would Becky Lynch have if she stood up to The Beast? I’m not saying that physicality has to happen. I’m not telling you that Becky Lynch is gonna lay out Brock Lesnar.

Advertisement

"If Brock Lesnar F-5'ed Becky Lynch, I’d be in my glory. I would love that. I would have [Paul] Heyman handcuff Rollins to the ropes and F-5 Becky Lynch and just dangle that briefcase right in front of him and tell him, ‘I could’ve did this right now but I did something that’ll hurt you a lot more.’"

What's next?

We await Sunday’s Stomping Grounds PPV to see how WWE books Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and potentially Brock Lesnar!