WWE News: Huge Championship Match Announced For Hell In A Cell

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.19K // 11 Sep 2018, 07:58 IST

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have a Championship match at Hell in a Cell

After weeks of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre having Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's number on Raw, finally, The Shield teammates got the upperhand this week when they attacked Ziggler and McIntyre following their rematch against The B-Team on Raw.

Ambrose and Rollins were told not to return to the show after they instigated a brawl with the entire locker room earlier in the night, but the duo disobeyed Baron Corbin's orders and found a loophole when they stated that it wasn't The Shield that returned to Raw it was Rollins and Ambrose.

When the duo threatened Corbin with an arrest of his own and even called in their own Sheriff, the acting General Manager of Raw managed to negotiate a match between the two tag teams.

Corbin was later seen backstage with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, who were also accompanied by Braun Strowman where he revealed that the Tag Team Champions would be forced to defend their newly won titles against two-thirds of The Shield on Sunday night.

The Shield have the chance to all walk out of Hell in a Cell with Championships since Ambrose is the only member of the group who doesn't hold a title at present. Ambrose and Rollins are no strangers to Tag Team Championship reigns since the duo won the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam last year and went on the hold them for a number of months before they were defeated by The Bar ahead of Survivor Series.

The combustible elements in this match could easily allow it to steal the show at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night and it will be interesting to see if The Hounds of Justice are once again able to leave San Antonio, Texas with their collars.

Do you think Rollins and Ambrose can win the Raw Tag Team Championships at Hell in a Cell? Have your say in the comments section below...