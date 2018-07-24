Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Huge Intercontinental Championship match announced for SummerSlam

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
959   //    24 Jul 2018, 08:38 IST

Ziggler and Rollins will go at it one more time in Brooklyn
Ziggler and Rollins will go at it one more time in Brooklyn

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins main evented Extreme Rules last weekend in a 30-minute Ironman match for the Intercontinental Championship and after Ziggler then moved on to a match with Bobby Roode the following night on Raw, it was thought that the story between them was over.

Ziggler and Rollins rehashed their rivalry this week on Raw when Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre via disqualification thanks to The Showoff's interference and then went on to attack the Irish star after the match was over.

This brought Rollins out to the ring to make the save, given the fact that he has suffered a number of two-on-one assaults from these two stars in recent weeks. The match was restarted as a tag team match and after a what was a fantastic back and forth from both parties, Rollins and Balor picked up the victory after The Kingslayer delivered The Stomp to The Intercontinental Champion.

WWE logic dictates that because Rollins pinned Ziggler then he is put in a prime spot for a Championship match and he decided to head to Kurt Angles office following the match to discuss his options.

Rollins later spoke to Mike Rome backstage where he confirmed that the Raw General Manager had made his match with Ziggler official for SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championship in less than four weeks time. It is unknown if this match will pick up a stipulation in the coming weeks since this match is expected to top their Ironman match from Extreme Rules and there are still three episodes of Raw before The Biggest Party of the Summer, but it will at least be one to watch over the next month.

Are you excited to see Dolph Ziggler defend his Championship against Seth Rollins in Brooklyn at SummerSlam next month? Have your say in the comments section below...

