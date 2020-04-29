WWE News: Huge match announced for RAW to determine Apollo Crews' Money in the Bank replacement
- Apollo was recently pulled from the match after he suffered an injury on RAW.
- The Men's Money In The Bank match will emanate from the WWE Headquarters on May 10.
On this past week's edition of WWE RAW, Apollo Crews faced Andrade and wasn't able to finish the match due to an injury he suffered during the showdown. As a result, Apollo was pulled from the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match that's going to emanate from the WWE HQ on May 10. Apollo had previously defeated WWE veteran MVP to secure a shot at the Money in the Bank briefcase.
Now, Kayla Braxton has made a huge announcement in regards to Apollo's replacement for the upcoming match. Braxton stated on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump that a 'Last Chance' Gauntlet match will take place on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. The winner of the match will go on to secure a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, as Apollo's replacement.
As of yet, the names of the participants have yet to be revealed, but fans wouldn't have to wait long to find out who gets a chance to compete for a guaranteed shot at the World title.
The Men's and the Women's Money in the Bank matches are going to emanate from the WWE HQ for the first time in WWE history. The men's lineup consists of Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Aleister Black, and the winner of Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.