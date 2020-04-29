Money in the Bank

On this past week's edition of WWE RAW, Apollo Crews faced Andrade and wasn't able to finish the match due to an injury he suffered during the showdown. As a result, Apollo was pulled from the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match that's going to emanate from the WWE HQ on May 10. Apollo had previously defeated WWE veteran MVP to secure a shot at the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Now, Kayla Braxton has made a huge announcement in regards to Apollo's replacement for the upcoming match. Braxton stated on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump that a 'Last Chance' Gauntlet match will take place on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW. The winner of the match will go on to secure a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match, as Apollo's replacement.

As of yet, the names of the participants have yet to be revealed, but fans wouldn't have to wait long to find out who gets a chance to compete for a guaranteed shot at the World title.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to the injury @WWEApollo suffered on #WWERaw, there will be a Last Chance Gauntlet Match this Monday to determine the final participant in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match. pic.twitter.com/PJNNYVRafn — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 29, 2020

The Men's and the Women's Money in the Bank matches are going to emanate from the WWE HQ for the first time in WWE history. The men's lineup consists of Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Aleister Black, and the winner of Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.