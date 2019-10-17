WWE News: Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair set to appear on October 28th episode of RAW

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are still as charismatic as ever

The WWE has revealed that both Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will appear for the Crown Jewel go-home episode of Monday Night RAW, which takes place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

As noted on WWE’s official website, both WWE Hall of Famers will be featured on the aforementioned episode of Monday Night RAW (October 28th, 2019).

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will play important roles at Crown Jewel.

The October 3rd, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW witnessed a highly-talked about segment, between professional wrestling legends Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

Hogan and Flair engaged in an incredibly exciting and amazingly nostalgic promo battle with one another, during their appearance on the Miz TV segment on RAW.

The WWE subsequently confirmed that Hogan and Flair will serve as coaches for “Team Hogan” and “Team Flair” respectively, for a 5-on-5 match that will transpire at the Crown Jewel event.

The Hulkster and The Nature Boy will once again bring their evergreen brand of sports-entertainment to RAW

Per the WWE’s latest advertisements on its official website, the October 28th edition of Monday Night RAW will feature Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair among several other Superstars including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt.

The general consensus in the pro wrestling community is that; Hogan and Flair’s aforementioned appearance will likely be aimed toward hyping up the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match at Crown Jewel, as well as to promote the event as a whole.

Team Hogan presently comprises Rusev, Ricochet and Seth Rollins – with the latter being the Team Captain, but is likely to be removed from the match (details on that HERE!).

The WWE is expected to announce three more Superstars for Team Hogan, with Rollins expected to be pulled from the matchup.

On the other hand, Team Flair comprises of Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley. One more Superstar will be announced to join the Nature Boy's team.

The highly-awaited Crown Jewel event is scheduled to take place on the 31st of October, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

