WWE News: Hulk Hogan wishes Ric Flair well; says it is "time to kick out"

The Immortal One sends positive thoughts The Nature Boy's way.

by Jeremy Bennett News 16 Aug 2017, 09:42 IST

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are regarded as two of the best ever in professional wrestling

What's the story?

WWE legend Hulk Hogan sent his thoughts and prayers to another legend in Ric Flair in a post on Twitter this morning. Hogan posted the following:

Ric Flair only prayers,love and positive thoughts,now it's time to kick out because you can and you will always be "The Man" my brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 15, 2017

Many other people in the wrestling world shared their well wishes to the Flair family over the past couple of days.

In case you didn't know...

Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer reported that Ric Flair had surgery yesterday as a result of a colon-related illness.

Flair had a blockage that was causing multiple health problems and it was imperative that headdressed it immediately. He is still listed in critical condition, and is in an Atlanta hospital.

The heart of the matter

Though the careers of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were long, they were on different paths for most of their careers. Flair is known as one of the greatest NWA and WCW champions ever; while Hogan is known as one of the best in the WWE.

This is an example of one legend showing respect and love for another. Though their time in the same company was short, there were some iconic moments between them. The rivalry started in 1991 when Flair made the surprise move to the WWE and would carry over in 1994 to WCW when Hogan made his surprise move.

The rivalry even happened in a third promotion, TNA in 2010 where each would form teams of five for a battle at their Lockdown pay per view.

What's next?

Sportskeeda will have updates on the status of Ric Flair as they come in. For the next several days, Flair will rest and recuperate in the Atlanta hospital as he recovers from yesterday's surgery.

Author's take

Everyone at Sportskeeda, including myself, would like to wish Flair a speedy recovery. He was one of my favourite wrestlers growing up in the 80's watching Jim Crockett Promotions, NWA, and WCW at my grandmother's house on Saturday nights when I was in grade school.