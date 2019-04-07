WWE News: Identity of Bret Hart's attacker revealed

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 5.62K // 07 Apr 2019, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bret Hart was attacked during his Hall of Fame speech

What's the story?

The biggest talk of the weekend has been Bret Hart's attacker at the WWE Hall of fame. The Hitman was making his speech after being inducted alongside Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart with The Hart Foundation.

Out of nowhere, a fan came in and took down Hart, but was quickly pulled away and even punched by Travis Browne and Dash Wilder. Fightful.com learned and revealed the identity of the attacker - a man named Zach Madsen. His background may interest you.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart was unceremoniously attacked during his Hall of Fame speech, after which the camera seemingly went back. While spurts of what happened were shown, Hart was safely brought to the corner and the attacker was taken away.

Dash Wilder even took a shot at him, legitimately socking him in the face with a quick right hand. The fan has been arrested since and charged with assault. This didn't stop Hart from finishing his speech, but what it has done has shaken up the WWE Universe, making everyone question what the security were doing that allowed this to happen.

The heart of the matter

Fightful revealed that Zach Madsen, the 26-year old attacker, happens to be an Amateur MMA fighter. He also showed a video of Madsen in his last fight, where he was choked out.

Here's a video of Bret Hart's attacker being choked out in his most recent MMA fight, which was last March pic.twitter.com/GesGd6fBet — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

More than anything, there have also been tweets and messages from his social media profiles that have emerged, suggesting that he may not have been in the right place mentally.

All we can say about the matter is that we hope he gets help, and justice has been served for his actions. We're glad that nothing happened to The Hitman.

What's next?

WWE and fans will be looking to put this in the backseat and look forward to the Showcase of the immortals, which is less than 24 hours away!

Advertisement