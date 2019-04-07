×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Identity of Bret Hart's attacker revealed

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
News
5.62K   //    07 Apr 2019, 13:17 IST

Bret Hart was attacked during his Hall of Fame speech
Bret Hart was attacked during his Hall of Fame speech

What's the story?

The biggest talk of the weekend has been Bret Hart's attacker at the WWE Hall of fame. The Hitman was making his speech after being inducted alongside Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart with The Hart Foundation.

Out of nowhere, a fan came in and took down Hart, but was quickly pulled away and even punched by Travis Browne and Dash Wilder. Fightful.com learned and revealed the identity of the attacker - a man named Zach Madsen. His background may interest you.

In case you didn't know...

Bret Hart was unceremoniously attacked during his Hall of Fame speech, after which the camera seemingly went back. While spurts of what happened were shown, Hart was safely brought to the corner and the attacker was taken away.

Dash Wilder even took a shot at him, legitimately socking him in the face with a quick right hand. The fan has been arrested since and charged with assault. This didn't stop Hart from finishing his speech, but what it has done has shaken up the WWE Universe, making everyone question what the security were doing that allowed this to happen.

The heart of the matter

Fightful revealed that Zach Madsen, the 26-year old attacker, happens to be an Amateur MMA fighter. He also showed a video of Madsen in his last fight, where he was choked out.

More than anything, there have also been tweets and messages from his social media profiles that have emerged, suggesting that he may not have been in the right place mentally.

All we can say about the matter is that we hope he gets help, and justice has been served for his actions. We're glad that nothing happened to The Hitman.

What's next?

WWE and fans will be looking to put this in the backseat and look forward to the Showcase of the immortals, which is less than 24 hours away!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hall of Fame Natalya Bret Hart
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WWE News: Bret Hart's Hall of Fame attacker allegedly charged with assault
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dash Wilder knocks out Bret Hart's WrestleMania Hall of Fame Ceremony attacker [Watch]
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE releases an official statement after the attack on Bret Hart 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bret Hart attacked by a fan at WWE Hall of Fame (Video)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Hart Foundation join 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE are inducting the wrong Hart Foundation into the Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
5 Crazy things we learned on day 2 of WrestleMania 35 weekend
RELATED STORY
WWE Hall of Fame 2019: All Confirmed Inductees
RELATED STORY
5 surprising facts about WWE Hall of Famers
RELATED STORY
5 Hall of Famers who wrestled in WWE after their induction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us