WWE News: Real identity of Sin Cara's RAW valet 'Catalina' revealed

Sin Cara brought back-up in the form of Catalina!

Viewers of tonight's episode of WWE RAW were left asking one question halfway through the show - "Who is Catalina?"

Ahead of his match with Andrade, Sin Cara decided that he would introduce an equaliser to try and nullify the threat that Zelina Vega adds while in the corner of the former NXT Champion.

In a backstage segment, Sin Cara introduced "Catalina" - his own valet - who would accompany the luchador to the ring, even performing her own variation of the WWE veteran's acrobatic ring entrance.

But who is Catalina?

Catalina's full name is actually Catalina Garcia, but the debutant is more well-known for performing under the moniker of Jessy, or "La Diva del Ring".

Jessy, now known as Catalina, signed with WWE in August

Catalina is Chilean, and has competed in Chilean promotions 5 Luchas – Clandestino and MAX Lucha Libre, as well as the Santiago-based Revolución Lucha Libre, where she was a two-time women’s champion.

WWE discovered La Diva del Ring during their three-day tryout in Santiago, and the now masked Superstar had her official WWE tryout in December 2018.

Garcia signed with WWE back in May 2019. The star formerly known as Jessy would report to the Performance Center in August alongside eight other wrestlers and aspiring WWE Superstars who would land in NXT. Among Catalina's class of recruits would be Santana Garrett and Austin Theory.

Jessy usually performs unmasked

Whether Catalina will continue to accompany Sin Cara to ringside remains to be seen, but at least now the mystery of the WWE veteran's masked valet is solved.

Would you like to see more of Catalina? Let us know in the comments section.

