"If this was the end, I am so proud" - Lita posts heartfelt message following loss at WWE Elimination Chamber 

Despite coming up short in her RAW Women's Championship match at WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event, WWE Hall of Famer Lita is still in incredibly high spirits.

The former Team Extreme member took to social media today to thank all of her fans and those in the locker room for cheering her on and allowing her to step inside the ring again. In her comments, she expressed uncertainty surrounding her future with WWE, suggesting that she is both fully prepared to call it a career and for another challenge if it comes her way.

This coincides with a report prior to the event, where she told Metro UK that she was only thinking about the present rather than thinking of the road ahead:

" What an experience. It’s hard to put into words everything I’ve felt these past few weeks. But I can say the support I’ve received from all of you has touched me deeply. I thank you so much for the time you took to cheer me on, and the faith you had in me to get back in the ring. To the women currently grinding on the road to keep raising the bar, you inspire me daily. If this was the end, I am so proud. If it is not, I will arrive more prepared, train harder, and find a way to dig deeper..." - Lita, Instagram

The Daredevil diva faced off against current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a solid 12 minute match. Lynch would finally win after landing her powerful ManHandle Slam; retaining her title in the process.

The match was Lita's first singles match since 2006, when she went one-on-one with Mickie James for the WWE Women's Championship at Survivor Series.

That is, of course, if you do not include her comic segment with Heath Slater on Monday Night RAW in 2012.

WWE suprised at the reaction Lita recieved at Elimination Chamber

According to a report published by PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the former Women's Champion's performance and crowd reaction at Elimination Chamber pleasantly surprised many within WWE.

"There were quite a few people in the company blown away by the reception for Lita on the show," wrote Johnson."

Speculation over what Lita's future roles/plans in WWE are beigning to cycle, as her physical performance in the ring clearly went above and beyond previous expectations. It seems that it will all come down to WWE's desire to factor her into future plans.

What do YOU think the future holds for her? Is she done with WWE? Will she go to a competitor? Wil she retire? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh