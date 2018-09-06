Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Incredible footage released of the Shield adding to their ranks in Japan

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
News
22.32K   //    06 Sep 2018, 08:36 IST

The Shield
The Shield

What's the story?

The WWE has released footage of the three Shield members, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns interacting with the WWE Universe in Osaka, Japan following a live event that took place.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield reformed for the third time a few weeks ago when Braun Strowman looked to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns until Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came to Reign's aid and 'The Monster Among Men' took a Triple Powerbomb for his troubles.

Read Also: 5 WWE Superstars who can help the Shield fight back against the Raw locker room

Since then The Shield have been embroiled in a bitter feud with Strowman who recently recruited 'The Showoff' Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to even the numbers advantage the Shield had.

The heart of the matter

At Osaka, Japan Roman Reigns took on Braun Strowman and won via DQ after McIntyre and Ziggler got involved to beat Reigns down in a 3-on-1 attack. However, Reigns' stable mates were quick off the mark and ran in to make the save, eventually Triple Powerbombing Drew McIntyre through a table to end the show.

However, the WWE have released footage of the aftermath of that, which shows the Shield interacting with members of the WWE Universe that are in attendance. Here's the great footage below.

What's next?

On the most recent episode of Raw, all three members of the Shield were brutally ambushed by Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre with the help of half of the Raw locker room. It's unclear what their health status is following reports they refused medical attention, but it's likely they'll look to get some semblance of revenge against those that attacked them. They wouldn't be 'The Hounds of Justice' if they didn't, right?

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors, and all other wrestling news.

Do you think it's good that the Shield interacted with their fans? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
