WWE News: Incredible video reactions to The Great Khali's return

These men cannot believe their eyes!

by Riju Dasgupta News 31 Jul 2017, 09:59 IST

The Great Khali's return invoked a wide variety of reactions

What's the story?

Current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal faced Randy Orton in the main event of the Punjabi Prison match at WWE Battleground, the final SmackDown Live exclusive pay-per-view before Summerslam.

While Orton seemed to have had the match won, an interference from Mahal's countryman would tilt the balance in his favour. We bring you some crazy reactions to the big giant's massive return.

In case you didn't know...

Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship at WWE Backlash, a move many have speculated was to capitalise on the growing Indian market. He went on to defend his championship against the former champion Randy Orton at 'Money in the Bank' and their feud culminated inside a Punjabi Prison.

During the match, we saw The Great Khali return to WWE after three years outside the company. As he trotted to the ring, the reactions were equally amusing and heartening to see.

The heart of the matter

In the video, the host of WWE's show 'Bring it to the Table', Peter Rosenberg, informs the WWE Universe that there will be yet another episode of the show this Monday Night and takes us into the reactions that accompanied The Great Khali's return from a variety of YouTubers who were reacting live to the match.

While we had already informed the world about The Great Khali's return before it happened, these men were taken by surprise. Their shock and utter awe at seeing the creator of the Punjabi Prison match back in the ring, has to be seen to be believed. It's almost comical in just how animated they are!

What's next?

We were shocked to not see 'The Great Khali' on the follow-up episode of SmackDown Live (following Battleground) last week.

We wonder if he will show up on SmackDown Live this week and maybe initiate a new program, possibly against Randy Orton, the man whose championship dreams he crashed and burned, for Summerslam.

Author's take

Whether you love it or hate it, the return of the 7-foot giant will have major implications on the events of SmackDown Live.

Khali was never the best worker, but his return will have a massive bearing on the future of SmackDown and change the landscape of the Summerslam 2017 card. The reactions, therefore, are warranted. Will there be an Indian faction on SmackDown Live? It would seem that WWE is headed in that direction.