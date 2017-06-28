WWE News: Independence Day Battle Royal and a Rap Battle announced for SmackDown LIVE

The 4th July episode of Smackdown LIVE promises to be a treat.

by Prityush Haldar News 28 Jun 2017, 16:12 IST

The New Day and The Usos took jabs at each other during this week’s show

What’s the story?

Daniel Bryan announced that there would be an Independence Day Battle Royal next week on Smackdown LIVE, to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship. It was also announced that next week’s show will feature a rap battle between The Usos and The New Day.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles and Kevin Owens have been feuding for a while now with Styles challenging Owens for the US title at WWE Backlash. However, Styles’ foot got stuck in the announce table leading to a count out win for Owens.

The New Day too were on the wrong end of a count out win over The Usos at Money in the Bank.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown Live Results June 27th 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

The Usos decided to walk away from the match after The New Day were threatening to take the tag titles from them. This led to a win for The New Day but the title did not change hands.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles was backstage with Daniel Bryan discussing the fate of the US title when Keven Owens joined them. In the argument that followed, Bryan made the decision to have a Battle Royal on the 4th July episode, with the winner going on to contest for the United States Championship at WWE Battleground.

Earlier in the evening, The New Day confronted The Usos. This resulted in a bombshell of an announcement that The New Day would challenge The Usos for the tag team championship at the upcoming PPV. However, before that, the two teams will take on each other in a rap battle next week.

What’s next?

Smackdown has already conjured up a promising card for next week with the biggest highlight being the return of John Cena. To add to that, the Independence Day Battle Royal will be another spectacle, while the rap battle also has the potential of being an entertaining segment.

Also Read: Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live: June 27, 2017

Author's Take

WWE is teasing the continuation of the feud between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the US title. Thus, AJ Styles is the best bet to win the Battle Royal next week. There have been a few rap battles in the WWE in the past.

However, this one may top them all because The Usos and The New Day are exceptionally gifted when it comes to talking trash. The Independence Day episode of Smackdown promises to be an interesting episode.