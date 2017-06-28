WWE SmackDown Live Results June 27th 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

We finally saw a definitive Ms. Money In The Bank on SmackDown Live

by Rohit Nath News 28 Jun 2017, 05:27 IST

Was Carmella able to reclaim the MITB briefcase without James Ellsworth?

SmackDown Live had a stacked show from top to bottom, featuring a #1 contenders match, a Women’s Championship match, a Women’s MITB match, and more! See what the blue brand had in store.

Daniel Bryan ejects James Ellsworth from the building

Daniel Bryan took extra measures to ensure Ellsworth didn’t interfere in the main event

The SmackDown Live General manager kicked off the night saying that he was proud of the women's evolution. He began talking about the Women’s MITB rematch but was cut by Carmella, who said that SmackDown Live was the land of injustice. She justified her win at Money In The Bank, stating the clear rules that there is no disqualification. After continuing to justify her win, Daniel Bryan said he made his decision.

James Ellsworth cut him off and dissed the crowd and was met with “Ellsworth sucks” chants. He said that he used to look up to Bryan, then dissed him and said that he made up a “hokey” injury because he didn’t have the “grapefruits” to mix it up in the ring.

Bryan said that he wasn’t going to ban Ellsworth from ringside for the match, but would ban him from the entire arena. He called security, and Ellsworth had a hilarious run from the security but was eventually caught. Bryan then wished Carmella good luck for her match.