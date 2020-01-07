WWE News- Independent wrestler says Brock Lesnar didn't know anything when he started

Brock Lesnar was green

Brock Lesnar has always been a gifted athlete and is perhaps one of the greatest-ever to step inside a WWE ring. It's also true that he was never a wrestling fan growing up, and it showed when he started in OVW.

In an interview with Fightful Select, independent wrestler Chris Michaels sat down with Sean Ross Sapp to tell his experience of working in OVW with the likes of Lesnar, Randy Orton, Shelton Benjamin, John Cena, and Batista.

At the time, Jim Cornette was in charge, and he needed someone to help work with the aforementioned, as WWE wanted to bring them up. Michaels said that all of them were green and didn't know much. He explained:

"They were really green and didn’t know nothing. It was like pulling teeth almost. ‘Cause, don’t get me wrong, they’re great athletes. But, they don’t know the concept of professional wrestling. Which we had a lot of trouble out of Brock. He didn’t get it then."

Michaels did say that Benjamin was very open to criticism, and Orton was very respectable, having grown up in the business.

Like all WWE Superstars, every one of them needed to work extremely hard to get where they are today; even Lesnar, who became The Beast.