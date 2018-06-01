WWE News: Intercontinental Championship Match set for Money In The Bank

Seth Rollins will defend his gold later this month!

Seth Rollins will hope for retribution at Money In The Bank

What's the story?

Following their encounter on this week's Raw and a heated Twitter exchange in which Elias seemed to challenge Seth Rollins for his gold, WWE has now confirmed that the Kingslayer will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Drifter at WWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view this month.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins has reclaimed his place as one of WWE's top talents with aplomb this year, showing everyone why he spent so long perched at the top of the card before a knee injury sidelined the former WWE Champion.

Whether it be spending over one hour in the squared circle during a Gauntlet Match, or a hot streak of zero losses by pinfall or submission since the Raw before WrestleMania, the Architect has shown why he wears "Monday Night Rollins" on his chest - essentially becoming the main man on the show.

Seth Rollins became a Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania

While Seth Rollins has also brought meaning to the term "Intercontinental Champion" by defending it on four continents in little over a week, and on almost every Raw since winning the title, the Grand Slam Champion's hot streak was somewhat stunted this week when he suffered a DQ loss against Jinder Mahal, maintaining his position as Champion after attacking the former WWE Champion with a steel chair as Mahal's dirty tricks got the better of Rollins.

But it was what happened AFTER the match that took the world by storm. Firstly, before the match, Seth Rollins confronted Elias who had essentially taken the WWE Universe and the show hostage, demanding silence so he could play his song. The man formerly known as El Vagabundo demanded that he wanted to hear a pin drop before he'd perform, until "Burn It Down!" screeched through the arena and Rollins came to ward him off.

Well, as Rollins stood on the announce table to celebrate retaining his title and chasing off Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh, those actions came back to haunt him as Elias attacked him from behind with a guitar, prompting Rollins to be put in a neck brace. Rollins refused to be stretchered out, though, and walked out of his own accord - as you can see below.

The heart of the matter

Well, the match is now official, Rollins' title defense has been confirmed for Money In The Bank, and he will go one-on-one with Elias.

WWE took to their app and YouTube last night to confirm the match.

Following Elias' malicious guitar attack on Seth Rollins, The Kingslayer will defend his Intercontinental Championship against the troubadour at WWE Money in the Bank.

The match came about after Seth Rollins addressed Elias' heinous attack on him from Monday Night Raw, leading to a heated exchange.

Broken guitars don’t get the last word. If Elias wanted to come for the man, he’s got a mouth full of canvas coming to him. #FightingChampion #MITB — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 31, 2018

Elias replied saying it simply wasn't personal, he just wants Rollins' gold.

Give me a mouth full of canvas & I’ll spit out a masterpiece. I’m not coming for the man, I’m coming for the title. #MITB pic.twitter.com/9OcnjKC3lx — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) May 31, 2018

The Architect being a fighting champion, was not one to decline a challenge and tweeted this before the match was made official.

What's next?

Elias will challenge Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Challenge at Money In The Bank on June 17th, live on the WWE Network.

What do you think about WWE making this match official? Is it a good spot for both men on the card? And who would you like to see walk away with the gold?

