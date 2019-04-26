×
WWE News: Interesting details emerge about WWE's strategy for SmackDown Live

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
138   //    26 Apr 2019, 01:20 IST

Vince McMahon and Triple H are well aware of how important WWE's two top TV shows are for the company as a whole
Vince McMahon and Triple H are well aware of how important WWE's two top TV shows are for the company as a whole

What's the story?

As part of the First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call of the WWE, top WWE executives including Vince McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the company's first quarter of the 2019 calendar year.

Most prominently, WWE Co-President George Barrios responded to a caller putting forth a question regarding the WWE potentially making SmackDown Live a 3-hour show in lieu of its upcoming move to the FOX network.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: WWE interested in controversial top indie wrestler

In case you didn't know...

The WWE's two top weekly episodic TV shows are Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live -- with RAW being a 3-hour presentation, and the SmackDown broadcast lasting around 2 hours.

Ever since the WWE has confirmed SmackDown Live's upcoming move to FOX, the professional wrestling community has been abuzz pertaining to speculation that the WWE could likely turn SmackDown from a 2-hour show to a 3-hour show.

The heart of the matter

It was during the WWE's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call, that a caller questioned whether the WWE is set to turn SmackDown Live into a 3-hour show.

In response to the aforesaid question, WWE Co-President George Barrios remained non-committal as to whether or not the company intends to bring about the change.

Nevertheless, Barrios didn't outright deny the ongoing rumors either, and instead, alluded that the WWE does have discussions regarding the idea of potentially turning SmackDown Live into a 3-hour show.

What's next?

The WWE is all set to move SmackDown Live to FOX in October of this year -- with the move being hailed as a huge step forward for WWE in the mainstream sports and entertainment media.

Moreover, with the WWE execs indicating that the company is indeed discussing possible improvements to SmackDown Live, the latter half of 2019 will likely turn out to be highly essential to WWE's immediate and long-term decisions for the SmackDown brand.

Also Read: WWE News: 32-year-old Superstar "delighted" that Ronda Rousey is gone from WWE

Would you like to see SmackDown Live turn into a 3-hour show? Sound off in the comments!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Hardy Boyz New Day Triple H Vince McMahon
